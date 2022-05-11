VOLUNTEERS, hardworking residents, inspiring young people and health service heroes will all be recognised at the 2022 York Community Pride Awards.

The nominations are now open for the annual awards, which honour the city’s unsung heroes.

The awards, which are run in partnership with City of York Council, feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

This year, health care heroes will also be recognised for their tireless work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The search is now on to find those people who have gone the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

From today (May 11), residents can nominate people they believe deserve recognition for their achievements.

Last year’s winners include Professor Mike Holmes, chairman and clinical lead at Nimbuscare, who claimed the Person of the Year award for his efforts in the battle against Covid-19 during the pandemic and helping to beat the virus in York and surrounding areas.

Professor Holmes said the event was an “uplifting evening.”

Mollie Ovenden claimed the Spirit of Youth award for giving up her time to support the local vaccination centre. Mollie decided to volunteer at the vaccination site at Askham Bar as during the national lockdowns she struggled with the lack of social interaction.

Meanwhile, York City Knight player Will Jubb was “honoured and humbled” to win the Sporting Hero prize after his voluntary work becoming an ambassador for Club Wilber, the children’s arm of the sight loss charity The Wilberforce Trust.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony later in the year.

Entries can be submitted on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 1. Nominations must include a supporting statement with each entry and should include pictures.