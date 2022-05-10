A STOLEN mountain bike has now been found - but is yet to be reuinited with owner.
A stolen Apollo Jewel mountain bike in purple and white has been found by North Yorkshire Police.
The bike was found on Oak Road in Scarborough, on Friday, May 6, at around 9.30am.
Officers are now appealing to the public to help them return the bike back to its owner.
Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to email lorna.pearcey@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lorna Pearcey.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220076982.
