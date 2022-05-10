Aldi has launched a glitter gin to help add some sparkle to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The special edition gin celebrates everything that is quintessentially British and is a very fitting tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning Monarch.
From the Infusionist Gin range, the British Strawberry & Mint Gin Liqueur features an extra special sparkle to mark the Royal occasion.
Here's when Aldi's regal gin will be available and how you can toast the Queen on the big day.
The Queen is apparently partial to a tipple of Gin herself so it seems only right that we raise a glass of this shimmering spirit to commemorate the historic event.
The gin is designed to capture the 'taste of a picture-perfect British summer', Aldi has said.
The liqueur features quintessentially British flavours from sweet strawberries with a fragrant hint of mint to balance the boozy treat.
The major supermarket recommends serving the spirit with a tonic, an orange garnish as well as plenty of ice to create a classic Jubilee G&T.
The special edition gin comes in a spectacular light-up bottle that creates a festive red, white, and blue glow.
It also features platinum-coloured flakes that sparkle in the sun - if the weather chooses to be less British on the big day!
The regal liqueur is available for £13.99 for 70cl is over £2 cheaper than a similar product from M&S.
The extra special tipple can be yours in store from May 16 and like Aldi's special buys once it's gone, it's gone - so don't delay!
Pick up your own bottle and shop the rest of Aldi's range via the Aldi website.
