A NEW cycle route, connecting historic market towns in North Yorkshire, is now open to cyclists in the region.

Ryedale District Council’s new 12-mile cycling route which connects Malton and Pickering is now open to riders in the area. The council secured a grant of £628,000 from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development to develop the cycle route, which fills a missing link between the existing Yorkshire Wolds National Cycle network and routes through the North York Moors National Park.

The cycle route provides additional opportunities for active tourism and outdoor activities by enabling cycle tourists visiting Ryedale to have a choice of routes - south to the Yorkshire Wolds or north to the North York Moors, Dalby Forest and the Yorkshire Coast.

Phillip Spurr, programme director for place and resources for Ryedale District Council said: “Ryedale District Council is very grateful for the funding we received from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. Also, for the support we have received from Ryedale Cycle Forum, North Yorkshire County Council, Sustrans and many local businesses, cycling groups, landowners and attractions as we’ve developed this project.

“The cycle route is expected to attract visitors with a keen interest in active tourism. It links Malton and Pickering - two popular market towns providing access to a number of visitor attractions, accommodation centres, facilities and events.”

Work started on the cycle route in March 2021, which mainly follows existing country roads and bridleways. The route takes cyclists through villages, alongside farmland and key attractions including Beck Isle Museum, Eden Camp, Flamingo Land, Malton Museum, North Yorkshire Moors Railway and Pickering Castle.

Councillor Dinah Keal, chair of policy and resources committee for Ryedale District Council said: “The Malton-Pickering cycle route is a great success for Ryedale. It fills a gap in the cycling infrastructure and facilitates onward travel by bike to a number of destinations. It’s great for cyclists who want to do a sustainable holiday and it links up some of the wonderful tourist attractions the district has to offer.

“What’s more, it also provides an opportunity for citizens to explore their surrounding areas by bike or on foot. It’s a great asset for visitors, citizens and businesses alike providing links to some significant employment sites and supporting more sustainable and active travel choices."

Some parts of the cycle route are on existing bridleways which can get muddy and wet during the winter months. Younger or less confident cyclists should take extra care on the road around Kirby Misperton, where there may be fast-moving traffic.

Ryedale District Council officers are in discussion with key partners about how this stretch of route can be made more suitable.

An information leaflet about the route is available on the council's website.