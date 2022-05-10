A HOUSEBUILDER has visited a primary school in York close to one of its developments to educate pupils on building site safety.
Tony Haigh, regional SHE manager for Miller Homes Yorkshire, visited Carr Junior School, close to the housebuilder’s development, Langley Gate, on the outskirts of the city.
“I was very pleased to be able to begin visiting schools once more and work with the children to raise awareness of the potential dangers building sites pose and why they should avoid them,” said Tony.
The talk delivered a serious message in a child-friendly way and highlighted the job roles that are involved in building new homes in communities across the region.
Mrs Kerr, head teacher Carr Junior School, said: "Our thanks go to Tony and Miller Homes for helping our children understand the construction industry a little more, how workers on site stay safe and the steps taken to ensure this."
