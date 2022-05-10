POLICE are trying to trace a man who robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint.
Humberside Police say officers investigating a robbery are appealing for help to identify the man in this image following an incident on Station Avenue, Bridlington.
They say that on Wednesday, May 4 a taxi driver is reported to have collected a man at approximately 12.40pm. Whilst inside the taxi, the man is alleged to have threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money.
The man then reportedly fled, making off with an estimated £600 in cash.
A police spokesman said: "Thankfully, the driver was physically unharmed but was understandably left shaken by the incident.
"We have carried out extensive enquiries into the incident and are now in a position to release this E-fit image to assist our investigations.
"We are appealing for anyone who recognises the man shown, or may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious around this time, to please come forward.
"If you have any information that would be helpful to our enquiries, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 15 of 4 May. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article