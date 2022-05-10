A WOMAN was injured in a car crash in a North Yorkshire town.
Emergency services were called in to Bawtry Road in Selby at 5.46pm yesterday (May 9.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Selby crew attended a two car crash.
"On arrival crews confirmed all occupants were out of the vehicles.
"Crews treated a woman driver for neck and back injuries.
"The fire service then made the vehicle and scene safe."
