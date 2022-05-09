The Queen is to miss the State Opening of Parliament, and the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on her behalf, Buckingham Palace has announced.

It is just the third time the Queen has missed the occasion in her 70-year reign.

A new Letters Patent authorised by the Queen was issued to cover the State Opening delegating to Counsellors of State the royal function of opening a new session of Parliament.

In this instance, it enables Charles and William to jointly exercise that function. No other functions have been delegated by the Queen.

The decision was taken today.

The episodic mobility issues are said to be a continuation of the problems the Queen has suffered since the autumn.

The Queen is understood to have a busy diary at Windsor this week with a call with Australia undertaken on Monday, and a planned virtual Privy Council and phone audience with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

She is expected to undertake some private engagements later in the week.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

The speech is written by ministers and details the Government’s plans for new laws.

It was due to be read by the Queen in the House of Lords as part of the ceremonial opening of Parliament.

