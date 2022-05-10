YORK’S Dame Judi Dench Walk is to host an outdoor exhibition of stunning landscape photographs taken by members of the Royal Photographic Society (RPS).

There will be more than 60 photographs in all in the exhibition, all taken by members of the RPS’ Landscape Group.

They will be mounted on 22 panels which will stretch for almost 24 metres along the banks of the River Ouse beside Museum Gardens.

York is one of four cities which will be hosting the exhibition on a national tour. After opening in Edinburgh on May 22 it will be in York from June 26-July 10.

Picture: Lesley Peatfield

The exhibition will then be moving on to the midlands, before heading south to London in the autumn.

Among those whose work will be on show are two York photographers - Alison Taylor, a retired teacher and university administrator who lives in Woodthorpe, and Lesley Peatfield.

There will also be work from five other landscape photographers from elsewhere in Yorkshire - Paula Davies, Philip Dove, Andy Pinch, Steven Hunter and Howard Klein - alongside work by other photographers across the country.

Between them the photographs illustrate the full range of landscape photography, says Alison Taylor, from land and seascapes to urban scenes. The photographs on display will be both colour and black and white.

One of the images will be Alison’s award-winning photograph The Clam - a stunning view of a powerful breaking wave, taken during a storm off the North East coast.

Picture: Andy Pinch

She named it The Clam because the breaking water formed itself almost into the shape of a giant clam.

“I am very pleased to be offered the opportunity to exhibit one of my favourite photographs as it enables me to share how I saw the power of the sea on that stormy day,” she said.

“I hope that my enthusiasm for photography comes through each image and encourages others into our wonderful natural environment.

“A successful landscape photograph is not just about the scene. It should display that one element that gives the image an emotional hold on the viewer.”

To find out more about the exhibition visit rps.org/Landscape-EXPO22/