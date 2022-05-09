The multi-award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe has announced a massive 50-date tour around the UK and Ireland.
What is being billed as the biggest and best live tour of her life, Success Story will see the 40-year-old perform in parts of the UK and Ireland for the very first time.
The dates include a visit to the York Barbican on November 24.
The highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor wrote and starred in the recent BBC2 sitcom, Out Of Her Mind. She is also the host of BBC2’s The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC’s Last Woman On Earth, Dave’s Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central’s Guessable.
My 2022/23 tour SUCCESS STORY is NOW ON SALE! Check out https://t.co/rMI1mnKcpR for all venues &dates. Also there is BSL interpreter for every show! Can’t wait to see you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neFsE5rXz2— Sara Pascoe (@sarapascoe) December 3, 2021
How to get tickets for Sara Pascoe’s Success Story tour
Tickets for Sara Pascoe’s Success Story tour are on sale now, available from the See Tickets website.
Prices vary depending on the individual venues.
Where you can see Sara Pascoe Success Story tour
November 10 – The Beck Theatre, Hayes
November 11 – Grove Theatre, Dunstable
November 12 – The Alban Arena, St Albans
November 13 – Norwich Theatre Royal
November 17 – Dorking Halls, Dorking
November 18 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
November 19 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
November 20 – Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Hall
November 24 – York Barbican
November 25 – Octagon Centre, Sheffield
November 26 – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
December 1 – The Hawth, Crawley
December 2 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
December 3 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln
January 26 – The Hexagon, Reading
January 27 – Buxton Opera House
January 28 – Middlesbrough Town Hall
January 29 – Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
February 2 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
February 3 – Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
February 4 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
February 9 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
February 10 – Ipswich Regent Theatre
February 11 – The Forum, Bath
February 12 – The Shaftsbury Theatre, London
February 23 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
February 24 – Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
February 25 – Westlands Entertainment Venue, Yeovil
March 2 – G Live, Guildford
March 3 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
March 4 – The Orchard Theatre, Dartford
March 10 – Royal & Derngate, Northampton
March 11 – Brighton Dome, Brighton
March 12 – New Theatre, Oxford
March 16 – Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle
March 17 – Hull City Hall
March 18 – Palace Theatre, Manchester
March 19 – The Alexandra, Birmingham
March 23 – Vicar Street, Dublin
March 24 – The Everyman, Cork
March 25 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
March 30 – Aberystwyth Arts Centre
March 31 – Cheltenham Town Hall
April 1 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
April 13 – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
April 14 – Charter Hall, Colchester
April 15 – Milton Keynes Theatre
April 20 – Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
April 21 – Royal Hall, Harrogate
April 22 – The Anvil, Basingstoke
