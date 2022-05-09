The multi-award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe has announced a massive 50-date tour around the UK and Ireland.

What is being billed as the biggest and best live tour of her life, Success Story will see the 40-year-old perform in parts of the UK and Ireland for the very first time.

The dates include a visit to the York Barbican on November 24.

The highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor wrote and starred in the recent BBC2 sitcom, Out Of Her Mind. She is also the host of BBC2’s The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC’s Last Woman On Earth, Dave’s Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central’s Guessable.

How to get tickets for Sara Pascoe’s Success Story tour

Tickets for Sara Pascoe’s Success Story tour are on sale now, available from the See Tickets website.

Prices vary depending on the individual venues.

York Press: Sara Pascoe has announced her latest tour, Success Story. Picture: Multitude MediaSara Pascoe has announced her latest tour, Success Story. Picture: Multitude Media

Where you can see Sara Pascoe Success Story tour

November 10 – The Beck Theatre, Hayes

November 11 – Grove Theatre, Dunstable

November 12 – The Alban Arena, St Albans

November 13 – Norwich Theatre Royal

November 17 – Dorking Halls, Dorking

November 18 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

November 19 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

November 20 – Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Hall

November 24 – York Barbican

November 25 – Octagon Centre, Sheffield

November 26 – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

December 1 – The Hawth, Crawley

December 2 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

December 3 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

January 26 – The Hexagon, Reading

January 27 – Buxton Opera House

January 28 – Middlesbrough Town Hall

January 29 – Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

February 2 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

February 3 – Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

February 4 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

February 9 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent

February 10 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

February 11 – The Forum, Bath

February 12 – The Shaftsbury Theatre, London

February 23 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

February 24 – Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

February 25 – Westlands Entertainment Venue, Yeovil

March 2 – G Live, Guildford

March 3 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 4 – The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

March 10 – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

March 11 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

March 12 – New Theatre, Oxford

March 16 – Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle

March 17 – Hull City Hall

March 18 – Palace Theatre, Manchester

March 19 – The Alexandra, Birmingham

March 23 – Vicar Street, Dublin

March 24 – The Everyman, Cork

March 25 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

March 30 – Aberystwyth Arts Centre

March 31 – Cheltenham Town Hall

April 1 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

April 13 – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

April 14 – Charter Hall, Colchester

April 15 – Milton Keynes Theatre

April 20 – Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

April 21 – Royal Hall, Harrogate

April 22 – The Anvil, Basingstoke