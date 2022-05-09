ARMED police are at the scene of an incident in part of York.
People are being urged to avoid the area as officers deal with the ongoing incident just off Windsor Garth in Acomb.
Several residents have been evacuated from their homes and been told not to return to any properties within the cordon.
It is understood a police dogs unit has been called to the scene along with police negotiators, where there are reports of a man with a knife.
Shouting has been heard from an address in the area, according to one eye witness.
More to follow.
