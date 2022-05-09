POLICE are investigating after a woman was injured outside York train station.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at 2.30pm on Friday (May 6) on Station Road outside station when a woman, who had been on the number 7 bus, got off.
A police spokesperson said: "She sustained an injury after getting off the bus.
"It is thought that members of the public helped her to her feet and called for an ambulance.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we would like to speak to the people who stopped to help her or anyone who saw what happened.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email amy.foster@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Foster.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220077183."
