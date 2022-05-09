A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after a serious assault in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious assault which they say happened at Acomb Green around 9pm on Sunday, April 24 and involved two 17-year-olds, one of whom sustained permanent damage to her teeth.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released on police bail. Another boy has been interviewed and released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: "This is being treated as a hate related incident and we are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding it.

"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and filmed it on their mobile phone to come forward.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email mike.holden@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Holden.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220071024.

"Hate crime comes in many different forms but with your help, we can tackle those responsible for hate crime and keep our communities safe.

"We're here and ready to help anyone who has been affected by someone else's prejudice, ignorance or violence."