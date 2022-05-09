One of Yorkshire’s best known football commentators is hanging up his microphone after more than 40 years with BBC Radio.

Barry Parker, who has spent 20 years commentating on York City, as well as on other local clubs such as Harrogate Town, gave his final commentary at the weekend.

He said: "When I came out of college in 1979 I had no idea what I was going to do.

"I’ve had 40 wonderful years doing a job that I loved and being paid for it - I’ve been so lucky. If I’ve done the job well, it gets appreciated not by one or two people but by thousands, which is very heart-warming."

York City chairman Jason McGill said: "Barry is such a charismatic person. He is absolutely knowledgeable about football and about York City. If the games weren’t very entertaining, Barry would take your mind to somewhere else and describe what was happening at the ground. That was quite endearing. He was a part of everyone’s memories growing up listening to the commentaries. He was Mr York City on the radio for many years."

BBC Radio York’s Executive Producer Anna Evans said: "Barry’s career with the BBC has been immense, spanning four decades. It’s rare to find someone so passionate about sport and radio. Following his final commentary game, we received so many messages from listeners sharing memories and wishing him well. It’s been an honour to have him as part of our team. We will miss him here at BBC Radio York."