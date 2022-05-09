YORK households who think they can manage without a £150 cost-of-living rebate on their council tax are being urged to #DonateTheRebate to those most in need.

The Two Ridings Community Foundation has launched a York Cost of Living Crisis Appeal to help York people who are struggling with keeping their homes heated and their families fed.

"We are hearing about people sitting in the dark at night to save money and scared to use their cookers to make meals for fear of bills they can ill afford," the Foundation says.

"We know that many families are struggling to top up their meters or pay their direct debits after the first energy price cap rise, and we also know these struggles will be even greater after the next one due in October."

The Foundation says households who can manage without their council tax rebate can donate all or part of it directly to the appeal at tworidingscf.org.uk/donate-to-the-cost-of-living-crisis/

"If you are due to receive a £150 council tax rebate (and) can afford not to use (it), please consider donating it to local people and charitable organisations via Two Ridings,” it says.

The appeal comes as York Central MP Rachael Maskell warned that some of her constituents could barely afford to use their showers, let alone heat their homes - and that many people going to foodbanks were choosing foods that don't meed cooking because they couldn't afford to use their cookers.

"This crisis is very real," she said. "People are struggling."

She said anyone who felt they could donate to the York Cost of Living Crisis would be doing a 'good thing'.

But she repeated appeals for the government to put a windfall tax on energy companies who have seen a huge rise in profits since energy bills started to rise.

"The government has got to step up. It has to realise that people in our city and across the country cannot afford to eat and hetr their homes," she said.

The Two Ridings Foundation says it is working with City of York Council and the Advice York Partnership of over 70 local organisations to direct funds donated through the York Cost of Living Crisis Appeal to local people in need and local charitable organisations supporting them.

Two Ridings chief executive Jan Garrill said: “Two Ridings Community Foundation is pleased to be to help in this way by offering a simple way to direct money to people in need. Every winter we ask people to donate their winter fuel payment, and this year we felt it was only right to do something similar with the council tax rebate.

"We know that many people in York are really struggling with the rising cost of everything. They're struggling with bills, and having to make hard decisions about whether they can afford to heat the home or whether all their money should go on feeing the family. Foodbank use is soaring too.

"We know from talking to local charity leaders that the cost of living crisis is only going to worsen as the months progress, even before the next fuel cap changes in October. If you can afford not to use the council tax rebate, please consider donating it to local people and charitable organisations via Two Ridings.”

To make a direct donation to the York Cost of Living Crisis appeal visit tworidingscf.org.uk/donate-to-the-cost-of-living-crisis/

The Foundation accepts any donations to the fund - including people passing on some or all of their council tax rebate.

If you live in York and feel you need additional financial support, meanwhile, additional help and advice is available.