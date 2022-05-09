YORK households who think they can manage without a £150 cost-of-living rebate on their council tax are being asked to #DonateTheRebate to those most in need.

The Two Ridings Community Foundation says a York Cost of Living Crisis appeal has been launched to help York people who are struggling with keeping homes heated, families fed and paying for other essential living costs.

"We are hearing about people sitting in the dark at night to save money and scared to use their cookers to make meals for fear of bills they can ill afford," the Foundation says.

"We know that many families are struggling to top up their meters or pay their direct debits after the first energy price cap rise, and we also know these struggles will be even greater after the next one due in October.

"If you are due to receive a £150 council tax rebate (and) can afford not to use (it), please consider donating it to local people and charitable organisations via Two Ridings.”

The Foundation says it is working with City of York Council and the Advice York Partnership of over 70 local organisations to direct donated funds to local people in need and local charitable organisations supporting them.

Two Ridings chief executive Jan Garrill said: “Two Ridings Community Foundation is pleased to be to help in this way by offering a simple way to direct money to people in need. Every winter we ask people to donate their winter fuel payment, and this year we felt it was only right to do something similar with the council tax rebate.

"We know that many people in York are really struggling with the rising cost of everything. They're struggling with bills, and having to make hard decisions about whether they can afford to heat the home or whether all their money should go on feeing the family. Foodbank use is soaring too.

"We know from talking to local charity leaders that the cost of living crisis is only going to worsen as the months progress, even before the next fuel cap changes in October. If you can afford not to use the council tax rebate, please consider donating it to local people and charitable organisations via Two Ridings.”

To make a direct donation to the York Cost of Living Crisis appeal visit tworidingscf.org.uk/donate-to-the-cost-of-living-crisis/

The Foundation accepts any donations to the fund - including people passing on some or all of their council tax rebate.

If you live in York and feel you need additional financial support, meanwhile, additional help and advice is available.

For information about other local financial assistance see City of York council’s website at york.gov.uk/benefits.

Hints, tips, advice, and more to help manage your money is also available at livewellyork.co.uk/talkmoney.