A YORK council boss says planning permission MAY be needed to turn a property into a holiday let – but the requirement is determined on a case by case basis.

James Gilchrist, director of environment, transport and planning, says the authority is also looking at all aspects of the role of holiday lets in York but it did not currently have powers to license them.

His comments came after York Central MP Rachael Maskell claimed that despairing residents were living next to endless parties as short-term holiday lets turned their communities into the 'wild west' and called for a full licensing scheme.

The MP warned Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove that residents were finding their quiet streets subjected to noisy and drunken groups using profane language in front of children and families at all hours of day and night.

She said York's available housing stock was also shrinking due to the number of such lets flooding the city.

A group of residents living near two holiday lets in Bishopthorpe Road have also told in The Press of their nightmare experiences.

Mr Gilchrist said City of York Council recognised the impact that holiday lets could have on communities, both in terms of changing housing stock and 'guest behaviours.'

He said that in York, the number of properties available through Airbnb and Vrbo had not changed significantly since before the pandemic, with 1,894 properties registered in 2019 and 1,899 in 2021.

“Whilst this figure is a small proportion of housing across the city, there are indications of increased impacts in some areas," he said.

“In 2021, the council received 70 complaints about noise from people and 87 complaints about noise from music.

"These complaints related to commercial premises, which includes hotels and rental properties. Complaints about noise from people and noise from music has increased from 2020 levels."

He said complaints were low in 2020 as people did not go on holiday as much, due to the Covid pandemic and the volume of complaints at present was very similar to pre-Covid levels.

He said planning permission might be required to establish an Airbnb or holiday let. "The requirement for planning permission will be determined on a case by case basis," he said.

"If there are concerns with regard to the use of a property as holiday accommodation and a possible change of use then planning enforcement can look into this.

“The council does not currently have powers to license holiday lets but we are undertaking a piece of work on all aspects of the role of holiday lets in the city.

"Should new powers be made available by the Government around increasing regulation within this sector, then the council will review how best to apply them in York.”