PLANS for a multi-use games area at a York school have been submitted.
The move, at Fishergate Primary School, concerns a site at the back of the school in Escrick Street.
The playing field site, to the rear of the school car park, is enclosed by a boundary wall and the neighbouring Blueberry Academy.
The planning application to City of York Council said: “The proposed MUGA pitch (15m x 20m) will be contained within a 2m high perimeter fence with access gate and integrated goals. The finished surface of the MUGA pitch is a synthetic turf with permeable layers beneath. There is no lighting proposed to illuminate the pitch. There is level access across the school playground and into the proposed MUGA pitch.
It added: “There are no proposed changes or alterations to the main school building or playground in relation to this application.”
Last month, a £200,000 multi-use games area (MUGA) was approved by the council to be built at York Acorn Amateur Rugby League Sports and Social Club.
This was to replace one demolished more than three years ago on nearby Kingsway, which was removed in winter 2018 to make way for the extension of Lincoln Court sheltered housing.
