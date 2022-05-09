TWO men and a woman have been arrested after an attack in which a man received facial injuries.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 6.30pm last night (May 8) they received a report that a man had been assaulted in a flat at Beulah Terrace in Scarborough and three people had made off.
A police spokesman said: "The victim suffered facial injuries.
"Officers attended the railway station a short time later and arrested three people - a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s - on suspicion of wounding with intent.
"They remain in custody at this time.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220078403, and ask for DC 263 Wilcockson."
