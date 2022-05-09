A YORK school is looking to install 525 solar panels on its flat roof.

Essex-based Solar Options for Schools ltd has applied to City of York Council to install them at Clifton Green Primary School at Kingsway North.

The application says permitted development rights allow the school to install panels to generate 1 megawatt of power- five times what is proposed- but potential impact of glare on neighbours had to be considered.

The school has flat roofs “largely hidden from public view from the surrounding mature trees that screen the school site from local residents.”

Therefore, any glint and glare from the panels would be offset by the trees, making it negligible if at all and not affecting local residents.

The school building was not listed or in a Conservation Area, and the proposed solar panels “would be complementary to the existing character of the building and some of the more modern buildings.”

“The visual appearance of the solar panels on the flat roofed area is considered appropriate for the school building, thereby enhancing the visionary appearance of the site as an up-to-date centre for learning, creating responsible citizens for tomorrow’s world with an appreciation for their surroundings and a duty of care for the environment,” it also said.

Therefore, the scheme was in keeping with the area, without detrimental impact and should be approved.