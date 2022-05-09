A NEW voice will be speaking up for businesses as Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce welcomes its new president.

Sue Kramer, who opened Crown Jewellers of Harrogate with her husband Steve in 2000, takes over the chains from Martin Gerrard, as his two-year term of office ends.

Sue has been instrumental in helping other businesses, initiating the Commercial Street Retailers Group to create promotions and campaigns to encourage visitors to visit its independent shops.

Sue has been a Chamber member since 2011, joining the management group in 2015 and becoming vice president in 2018.

"Having lived in and around Harrogate for most of my life, I am passionate about our wonderful town," said Sue. "I also love helping people, something I have always enjoyed at Crown Jewellers.

"In my new role as president, I look forward to helping grow and shape the future of Harrogate by supporting business within the district, and continuing the Chamber’s excellent relationships with key local organisations.

"I also hope to embed sustainability into the Chamber’s ethos, and that of its members."

David Simister, the Chamber's chief executive, said: “The appointment of someone as passionate and dynamic as Sue as president is fantastic news for the Chamber.

"Sue takes over the chains from Martin Gerrard, who has been a superb president and a great support to me and my predecessor, Sandra Doherty. We wish him all the best in his retirement, and look forward to welcoming him to future meetings in his capacity of past president.

“I’m really looking forward to Sue’s presidency and working with her and the members of the Chamber’s management group, to grow the organisation’s standing within the district.

“Sue’s exceptional interpersonal skills, deep expertise in business development, along with her unique ability to connect people and create opportunities, will be of tremendous value to our members and the Chamber itself."