PLANS have been submitted to change a three-storey semi-detached building in York from a HMO (house of multiple occupation) into five self-contained flats.

The planning application to City of York Council is from Chris Dixon and concerns 121 Carr Lane, Holgate.

If approved, three one-bed and two two-bed flats would be created in what is currently a house of multiple occupation with ten bedrooms, communal kitchen, two shower rooms and separate WC.

The planning application says in terms of access, the front door of the existing dwelling would be used as the primary entrance to one of the ground floor flats and also the upper floor flats. The existing side entrances would be used for the other two ground floor flats.

It also said: “Externally, a new rear dormer window is indicated on the application drawings however this would be constructed under permitted development and does not form part of this application. No other external changes are proposed.”

There would also be minor changes inside to allow for the self-contained flats and the proposal would not harm the character of the area.

Neither would its residents, who would be no noisier than a large family, harm the residential amenity of the area.

The site offered parking but was close to public transport and thus would "represent a sustainable form of development," the application added.