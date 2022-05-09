IMPROVEMENTS are planned for the Registry Office in York.

City of York Council is seeking listed building consent for the work involving new toilets and floor strengthening at 56 Bootham, York.

A council report said: “Unfortunately the reinforced secure register store will no longer take the weight of the registers.

“Existing toilets are looking dated and are no longer acceptable for a wedding venue. The proposed refurbishment addresses the above problems.”

The report says council looked to relocate the store but this was found not to be feasible.

It also said: “Above works will have minimum impact architectural or historic importance of the building. The physical features of the building will remain unaltered. The building's setting will remain unaltered.”

The planning application also said the building was built by solicitor Thomas Walker between 1840 and 1845.

The design was developed from the usual square house with central hallway by addition of side wings, it continued.

The property was bought by York Conservation Trust in October 2003 and leased back to the York Register Office, when the premises were last refurbished and the toilets installed.

A new marriage room was built as an extension to the rear of the ground floor and was built as a modern non-denominational chapel-like building.