A BOY brandished a BB gun at a police worker in a York street.
North Yorkshire Police say one of their communityy support officers (PCSO) was assaulted in Crichton Avenue in at about 12.30pm on Saturday (May 7).
A police sppokesman said: "A male suspect approached the PCSO brandishing what is believed to be a BB gun.
"The PCSO was not injured in this incident, but it is clearly concerning how the suspect behaved.
"The suspect is described as male, aged 15-17 wearing a light grey tracksuit, a dark-coloured baseball cap and dark sunglasses.
"He was on a mountain bike at the time.
"The suspect left the scene towards the Clifton area whilst being verbally abusive.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are keen to speak to two women who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened.
"Despite the frightening incident the PCSO continued to search for the suspect, but was unable to locate him."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email 000041@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Ellison.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220077503
