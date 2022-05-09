FIREFIGHTERS were called in after an incident at a York university.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.25pm last night (May 8) to The Ron Cooke Hub at the University of York in Field Lane.
A spokesman for the University of York said steam from a boiler triggered the alarms and the building had to be evacuated.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from York responded to a report of an alarm sounding in a commercial premises.
"On arrival crews carried out an investigation and located a large leak from an industrial boiler in a plant room.
"The plant room and leak were isolated by an electrician and plumber with the assistance of crews who ensured that it was safe for them to work."
