AN ARMED robber has carried out a raid at a York supermarket.

North Yorkshire Police say the raid happened at Lidl on Thanet Road in Acomb at 6.40pm on Tuesday, May 3 and involved a man entering the store and stealing a large quantity of meat.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect was approached by a member of staff and the suspect threatened them with violence before producing a bladed article and lunging at the member of staff. The suspect then ran off from the scene onto Hob Moor.

"The member of staff received a superficial laceration to their forearm which did not require any further treatment.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

"We are also appealing for any dash-camera footage from any vehicles that were in the car park of the store at the time of the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Benjamin.Ambler@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220075135.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."