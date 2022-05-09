UPDATED 10.35AM: Emergency services have now left the scene and the road has been reopened.
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash.
North Yorkshire Police are asking drivers to avoid Wheatcroft Avenue, in the South Bay area of Scarborough after a crash this morning.
The road is partially blocked.
A police spokesman said: "The driver's been taken to hospital - we're working to recover the car now."
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article