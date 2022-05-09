UPDATED 10.35AM: Emergency services have now left the scene and the road has been reopened.

 

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash.

North Yorkshire Police are asking drivers to avoid Wheatcroft Avenue, in the South Bay area of Scarborough after a crash this morning.

The road is partially blocked.

A police spokesman said: "The driver's been taken to hospital - we're working to recover the car now."

More to follow.