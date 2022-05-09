AN urgent appeal has been issued for a missing man.
North Yorkshire Police say Keith Tait is believed to have been in the Filey area.
A police spokesman said: "Please help our colleagues at Durham Constabulary with their appeal to find Keith.
"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 55-year-olds whereabouts.
"Keith was last seen in Durham city on Monday, March 7 walking down North Road towards Milburngate at around 11.30am."
Mr Tait is described as white, of stocky build, around 5ft 8 and was last seen wearing a khaki green Motorhead jacket, black leather inner jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.
He has a strong North East accent, blue eyes, long grey hair and beard.
Keith has links to Consett, Blackhill and Chester-le-Street.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact 101.
It is believed that at some point around March 10, he was in Speeton, Filey.
If you might have seen him, or know where he is now, please call 101 - if in North Yorkshire, quote reference 12220077258 when passing information.
