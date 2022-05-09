A CYCLIST has been seriously injured in a crash.
Humberside Police say that on Saturday afternoon (May 7) a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a red Peugeot van.
The crash happened shortly after 1pm on the B1230 near Newland near Eastrington.
A police spokesman said: "The cyclist was travelling from Howden in the direction of Gilberdyke when they were involved in collision with a parked van.
"The cyclist sustained serious and life-threatening injuries in the collision and we are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen something that could help with our collision investigation.
"If you were travelling along the B1230 Hull Road near Newland around the time of the collision and have dash-cam footage or saw anything that could help, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 242 of May 7 2022."
