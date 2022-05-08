A HORSE sadly had to be put down after a two-vehicle collision on a major road in North Yorkshire.

Crews from Whitby, Lythe and Malton animal rescue responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) involving a car and a horsebox on the A171 at Aislaby at around 12.55pm today (May 8).

On arrival, no persons were trapped in the vehicles. But, sadly one horse was put to sleep by a vet after suffering a broken leg during the incident.