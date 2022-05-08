A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is closed as police are on the scene dealing with a collision.
North Yorkshire Police have been called to the A171 west of Whitby after a collision.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Please avoid the A171 west of Whitby. There are road closures in the area while we deal with a collision. Thank you for your patience."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article