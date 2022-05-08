THE first ever chair of Friends of Rowntree Park has marked the park's centenary year with a tree donation.
Alison Sinclair gifted a tree to mark Rowntree Park's centenary, that was in 2021. All previous chairs of the Friends of Rowntree Park got together this weekend to mark the planting of a tree gifted by Alison, who helped set up the group back in 1993.
Alison had chosen a Rowan tree for a number of reasons, partly due to location, resilience to flooding and the name.
Christine Banham, wildlife area lead for the Friends of Rowntree Park, said: “Alison’s tree will provide share for the new pond areas as well as berries for the birds. It’s a wonderful addition to the area and we can’t wait to see it grow and flourish over the years."
The tree has been planted in the Wildlife Area, as Alison said that she felt that adding the tree in this new area seemed the "perfect place."
