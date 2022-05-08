ACTIVISTS, councillors and business owners gathered at a climate change event in York, featuring speakers, artists and performers.
Extinction Rebellion York (XR York) hosted the Unheard Voices event, featuring real-life testimonies from the areas most impacted by climate change, at the Priory Street Centre in central York on Saturday (May 7).
Around 100 people attended the event, which followed various actions by the environmental group, including a satirical performance parodying an energy giant’s annual meeting and public protests in London as part of national calls for climate justice.
“Climate justice is a complex issue but it’s something everyone should understand,” said XR York member and group organiser, Laura Autumn Cox. “To do that, we need to listen to people who are already living with the consequences - and who often contribute least to the problem," Laura added.
Local councillors and business owners joined in with group discussions, helping to find local solutions to global challenges.
