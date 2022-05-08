FIRE crews were called to the scene of a fire in a derelict building, believed to have been started by a group of youths.

Crews from Selby responded to reports of a fire coming from a derelict building in Barlby Road, Selby, at around 7.10pm yesterday.

Crews attended and found this to be a large rubbish fire within the building that had been started deliberately by youths. They extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

Once extinguished, the crews discovered an acetylene cylinder was involved and proceeded to cool the cylinder for one hour.