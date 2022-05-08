A CHEEKY request from a dad resulted in a Cheeky Girl paying a visit to a York girls football team and presenting the players with rain jackets.
Phil Martinez said he recently bought a car from the Minstergate Hyundai/MG dealership, where Gabriela Irimia -one half of the pop duo The Cheeky Girls - works as a sales executive.
He said he cheekily asked if the business would be interested in sponsoring new rainjackets for Wigginton Grasshoppers U12 Girls' Football Team, of which his daughter Isabella is captain, and the girls were overjoyed to find out they would.
"Gabriela caused great excitement with both children and parents as she visited to hand over the rainjackets before their end-of-season presentation evening," he said. "The girls sported the jackets - fittingly in the rain- as they beat their parents 3-2 in an end-of-season celebration game."
Isabella said: "Gabriela was so kind and chatty, and she got us all organised for the photo. She has definitely done that before.
"I hope she comes back next year. She can bring her sister and they can both play football with us!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here