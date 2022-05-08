THE Northern Shooting Show has welcomed a record number of visitors over the weekend, following last year's Covid cancellation.
Organisers of the event in Harrogate reported a spike in advance ticket sales as the shooting community gathered to enjoy to the revamped show this year.
The two-day event, which has been held on Saturday (May 7) and Sunday at Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate, offered 20,000 visitors from all over the country the opportunity to try a myriad of shooting-related activities including shotguns, airsoft, airguns and metal target shooting with rifles.
Plus there was also a dedicated area for gundog demos and gamekeeper networking, as well as a new Hunt & Hall Ladies’ Lounge.
Held both inside and outside, the annual event showcases wares from hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world that provide visitors with a unique shopping event that covers everything from country lifestyle to technical shooting gear.
Some of the top featured events to enjoy included The Gamebore Cartridges clay line, The Airsoft Experience, The Gundog Field, All Things Airguns, The Rifle Zone and The Hunter Field Target Championships.
With free parking for all attendees and free entry for children courtesy of BASC, it made an affordable day out for families and groups too.
Further details can be found on the show's website at: www.northernshootingshow.co.uk
