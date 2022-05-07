A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing his car in a North Yorkshire village.

Fire crews from Selby were called to the incident involving a single-vehicle collision in Wistow this morning.

The male occupant is now being transferred to hospital by road ambulance.

"Great teamwork from your blue light service," said Tony Walker, station manager for York, Selby and Tadcaster.

He shared this on Twitter: 

 