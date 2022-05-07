A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing his car in a North Yorkshire village.
Fire crews from Selby were called to the incident involving a single-vehicle collision in Wistow this morning.
The male occupant is now being transferred to hospital by road ambulance.
"Great teamwork from your blue light service," said Tony Walker, station manager for York, Selby and Tadcaster.
He shared this on Twitter:
Crews from #Selby have just dealt with a single vehicle RTC in Wistow. 1 male occupant being transferred to hospital by road ambulance. Great teamwork from your blue light service. @theyorkmix @Selby_Times @yorkpress #team999 pic.twitter.com/VZH5TVUrik— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) May 7, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article