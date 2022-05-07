THREE of the four men arrested after a drugs operation in a North Yorkshire town will appear in court today (May 7).
On Thursday (May 5), North Yorkshire Police arrested four men in Harrogate - two aged 37 and 40 from Harrogate, one aged 22 from London and one aged 34 from Portsmouth for suspected drug dealing in the area.
Police officers seized suspected cocaine, cannabis, bulking agent, cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.
The men were charged late on Friday night and remanded in custody.
All three were charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concrened in the supply of cannabis.
The 22-year-old was also charged with assault by beating of a police officer and the 37-year-old was also charged with two counts of assault by beating of a police officer.
The three men will appear at York Magistrates' Court.
The fourth man who was arrested, aged 40, has been released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
Detective Inspector Fionna McEwan, of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, said: "The latest action follows six months of painstaking information gathering behind the scenes.
"This work is not always visible but I can assure local people that we continue to work hard to disrupt organised crime and relentlessly pursue those believed to be involved.
“If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, or you believe someone is being exploited, please don’t hesitate to make a report to us in confidence, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. Every piece of information, no matter how small, helps to inform a bigger picture.”
