FIRE crews were called to an incident in York after a car left the road and crashed into a sign.

Crew from Huntington responded to the incident in Monks Cross, York, at around 6.40pm yesterday.

It involved a single vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) where the car had lost traction and left the road impacting a road sign.

On arrival the occupant was out of the vehicle uninjured. Crews disconnected the car battery and made the scene safe.