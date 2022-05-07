A YORK priest has told of his shock after a bench in his churchyard was stolen.

The bench has disappeared from St Lawrence's Church in Lawrence Street, where it overlooked the garden of remembrance.

Spokesman Henry Dyer said this was the second bench to have been stolen from the churchyard, the first having been taken about two years ago.

"Together the two benches are worth more than £2,500," he said.

"We have reported the loss of the bench to North Yorkshire Police and hope it will be returned. Donations towards a new bench would be very welcome."

He added that he had not been able to ascertain whom the bench might have been placed there in memory of.

Fr Adam Romanis, of the church, said: "It was a shock to lose the bench. Our churchyard gets a surprising number of visitors - it's a restful green space so close to the busy street.

"The bench was well-used by people passing through, just to rest weary legs, or enjoy their packed lunch, to chat with friends or take a moment of quiet.

"We have lost an important public amenity.”