A YORK guest house has become one of 100 winners across the country of a top tourism award.
VisitEngland has awarded a ROSE award to Ascot House, in East Parade, Heworth.
It said the awards, now in their sixth year after being paused in 2020 and 2021, recognised accommodation providers across England who gave visitors with the warmest of welcomes.
"They celebrate the establishments where the owners, management and employees, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, provide outstanding experiences for their customers," it said.
Ascot House proprietor June Wood, who has continued to run the guest house since her husband Keith died in 2019, thanked her son Ron for all the help he had given her with the business since then, especially during the difficulties of the pandemic.
"I also have two long serving members of staff who deserve a mention if possible," she said." They have both worked for me for nearly twenty years – one is Elaine Halliwell who has just retired this month and the other is Lisa Li who came to York from China as a University student and loved York so much she has never left.
