A FORMER PCSO who used his role to strike up sexual relationships with women has been jailed for two years and 10 months.
Simon Smith, 49, formerly of Humberside Police, had admitted three counts of misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The force said an internal investigation commenced following information received that Smith had been using his role as a PCSO to repeatedly contact and strike up relationships with women that he encountered as part of his work over a ten-year period.
"This resulted in inappropriate sexual relations with women, all of whom he met through being a PCSO, and occurred at times whilst on duty," it said.
"Smith also attempted to cover up his actions by asking one of the women he was in contact with to not talk to the police.
"Smith resigned from the force last year whilst criminal investigations were still underway."
Head of Professional Standards, Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin, said: “As a PCSO, Smith was in a role where the local community trusted him, and he completely abused his position for his own advantage and sexual gain.
“I want to thank the victims in this case for their bravery and courage in supporting the investigation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here