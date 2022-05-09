RESIDENTS have told of their nightmare experiences after two properties in their terraced York street were turned into holiday lets.

A group of householders from 15 homes claim the conversion of numbers 178 and 204 Bishopthorpe Road into potential ‘party houses’ for up to eight and 14 guests respectively is damaging their peace, well-being and sleep.

They told York Central MP Rachael Maskell that noise from guests at 178, known as Holly House, regularly caused problems for neighbours, including a family with young children who were woken by loud music and noisy socialising into the early hours of the morning.

“York is known for being a favoured location for large party groups – such as hen and stag dos,” they said. “We are extremely concerned that these properties will continue to attract noisy parties, unlikely to show consideration to our neighbours.

“As a group of neighbours, we are a strong community – we sang together in the street during weekly singalongs in the Covid lockdown, also during this period, and beyond, we regularly help each other out with various errands and general support for wellbeing.

“We are now standing together because the conversion of these properties into potential 'party houses' is threatening our community, mental well-being and peace.”

One resident, Laura Sanderson, told The Press she went to stay with relatives on a recent Saturday night to avoid the return of a group of women to one of the properties next door.

She said she was worried about guests staying at the property during the imminent racing season at nearby York Racecourse and said she was now thinking of moving house to escape the disturbance. “It’s a nightmare,” she said.

Another resident, Jenny Walker, said: “A peaceful home environment is important to all of us, especially after lockdown. There are a number of young families and older people on our block, and I work long shifts as a support worker. We value our community, and our sleep.”

She said companies advertising thee properties claimed they were not being used for parties, "but 14 or seven people gatherings in York are unlikely to be booked for a peaceful reading weekend!".

“I feel that it is not fair that the council is appearing to be doing nothing to help us, and others in York, who are experiencing these issues.”

She said there were also issues with parking but the section of road was permit parking only.

The residents’ letter to MP Rachael Maskell were partly behind her recent call for tighter restrictions on holiday lets.

She told The Press that a licensing scheme was needed to "put an end to nightmare weekends", adding: “It is local children, working people and older residents who are having to live next to these ‘party houses’, disrupting their sleep and spoiling their enjoyment of an afternoon in their gardens.”

Holly House and The Phoenix in Bishopthorpe Road are advertised on at least three holiday lets booking sites, Airbnb, Booking.com and WelcomeLets.com.

The Press gave the three businesses opportunity to comment on the concerns local residents had raised with the newspaper.

An Airbnb spokesperson said the properties were on multiple platforms and it had not found any evidence to suggest the issues raised by residents were linked to any reservations on Airbnb. “Our Neighbourhood Support Line enables anyone with urgent concerns about a listing in their community to speak directly to us,” they said.

“We take action against anyone who violates our policies, having already removed or suspended over 1,000 UK listings.”

A spokesperson for Booking.com said: “We are investigating the issues raised.”

A member of staff at WelcomeLets, asked whether they or the owner of the properties wished to comment, said: “No comment from all parties.”