FOUR men have been arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine.

North Yorkshire Police arrested four men in Harrogate - two aged 37 and 40 from Harrogate, one aged 22 from London, and one aged 34 from Portsmouth for suspected drug dealing in the area.

The men were arrested on Thursday, May 5, and police seized suspected cocaine, cannabis, bulking agent, cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.

York Press: Suspected drugs seized by officers Picture: North Yorkshire PoliceSuspected drugs seized by officers Picture: North Yorkshire Police

The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

The 34-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class B drugs, and the 37-year-old also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce class B drugs.

All four remain in police custody for questioning.

York Press: Suspected drugs seized by officers Picture: North Yorkshire PoliceSuspected drugs seized by officers Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Detective Inspector Fionna McEwan of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, said: "The latest action follows six months of painstaking information gathering behind the scenes.

"This work is not always visible but I can assure local people that we continue to work hard to disrupt organised crime and relentlessly pursue those believed to be involved."

York Press: Suspected drugs seized by officers Picture: North Yorkshire PoliceSuspected drugs seized by officers Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Anyone with any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.