A YORK restaurant has been told that improvements are necessary after receiving a one star rating following a food hygiene inspection.

Chung King Hot Pot, on Cumberland street, which opened in December 2019, was awarded the food hygiene rating of one star meaning that major improvements are needed, following a City of York Council inspection on March 24.

The Press has contacted Chung King Hot Pot, and will publish their side of the story as soon as we hear back.

Chung King Hot Pot was rated one star Picture: Mike Laycock

City of York council food hygiene inspectors have previously told The Press that there has been a drop in York's standards following the latest rounds of food hygiene inspections coming out of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Anthony Dean, public protection manager at the council, said: "The anecdotal reduction in standards is possibly resulting from factors such as the impact of Brexit on numbers of workers available to work in the food sector, lack of suitably trained chefs and staff, and closure of businesses due to financial difficulties."

The inspection report read that major improvements were needed with the confidence in management, meaning that the inspector believed that the management had a varying record of compliance to the statutory obligations regarding the hazard and control measures.

However, this does not mean that the inspector believed the management needed to be replaced, rather it refers to how well they achieved an overall good food hygiene performance in the inspection.

The report read that improvements were necessary with the food handling and safety procedures and temperature control, meaning that the inspector believed more effort was needed to prevent a fall in the standards.

However, the structural compliance of the restaurant, referring to its facilities and layout, was deemed to be generally satisfactory, meaning that the standards are being maintained.