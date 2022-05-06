THE Conservatives’ grip on Harrogate has slipped after huge victories for the Liberal Democrats in elections to the new North Yorkshire Council.

The Lib Dems won 10 of the 21 seats which will represent Harrogate on the new council, while the Tories took nine after having majority control of the district for more than a decade.

There was also success for Green Party’s Arnold Warneken who won the Ousebourne division, while Independent Andrew Williams was elected as councillor for Ripon Minister and Moorside.

Big upsets came as Conservative deputy leader Graham Swift lost the Coppice Valley and Duchy division to Liberal Democrat Peter Lacey.

Conservative Phil Ireland was also beaten by Lib Dem Matt Walker in the Knaresborough West division.

Another senior Conservative was defeated as Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale candidate Stanley Lumley came second to Lib Dem Andrew Murday.

In total, there were 10 Liberal Democrats elected, nine Conservatives, one Green and one Independent.

Coming into the vote, the Conservatives held 73% of seats which represent the district on North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council, while the Lib Dems had 17%.

For the new North Yorkshire Council, this figure has slipped/increased to 43% for Tories, while the Lib Dems will have 48% of district seats.

The councillors elected today will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council before transitioning to the new unitary authority when it launches on 1 April 2023.

This is the date when the county, district and borough councils – including Harrogate – will be abolished in what will mark the biggest changes to local government in North Yorkshire in almost 50 years.