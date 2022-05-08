THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.
The data from the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) shows South Bank and Dringhouses to have the highest rate in the city at 289.7 cases per 100,000 population and 23 cases in the area. The area is shaded dark blue on the map as the rate is between 200 and 399.
Just two other areas of York are shaded in dark blue, with Woodthorpe and Acomb Park shown to have a rate of 214 and Huntington with a rate of 220.3.
The majority of the city is now shaded in a light blue, as the rates are between 100 and 199, or green as the rates are between 50 and 99. These colours show that the overall rate of Covid cases in the city has started to fall, as just a month ago a lot of the city was shaded either purple of dark purple as the rates were between 400 and 1599.
Some areas of the city are shaded in a light green, as the rates are between 10 and 49. These areas are Osbaldwick with a rate of 46.9 cases per 100,000 population and Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood with a rate of 44 - and four cases in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's overall rare stands at 113.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a total of 64,927 cases recorded in the City of York Council area during the pandemic.
