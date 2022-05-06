YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped again - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by six, taking it to 113.3 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 37 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 64,927.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by eight, taking it to 131.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 96 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 186,280.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 10, taking it to 146 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 36 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 106,133.
