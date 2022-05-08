IF walls could talk, this York pub could tell a story or two.

The Red Lion in the very heart of York only became a pub in the 19th century. But, it has a bread oven in the front bar dating from the 13th century allowing it to claim it is the oldest pub in the city!

The building was originally a house, built in the 1400s, with extensions added in the 17th and 18th centuries - giving it is unmistakable Tudor appearance.

Legend has it that Dick Turpin once escaped through a window of the pub!

With its distinctive timber frame, and dark interior split over several bar areas, the pub oozes character.

It even has its own Wikipedia page which tells us that on the first floor, there is an access between two bedrooms, linked to the chimney, which has been described as a priest hole.

In 1954, the pub was Grade II listed.

The Red Lion in 1977

Our archive photos take us back to the 1930s and right through to more recent times when the current landlord, Pete Pendlebury, installed outside 'cabins' in its popular beer garden during the pandemic so customers could be 'Covid-safe'. We can also see the large screen that was installed so fans could watch England play in the Euros last summer.

A photo from 2015 shows flood water surrounding the pub following the devastating floods on Boxing Day of that year.

Inside the bar at The Red Lion

And we can share some images from the 1980s - one showing Stephen and Anne Ellis behind the bar and another from 1980 showing landlady Lynne Hiller presenting a humidifier for York Maternity Hospital to Sister Ellen Willey and Dr Michael Harran.

We'd love to hear your memories of the Red Lion - and see your old photos.

