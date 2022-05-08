AN award-winning popular village pub has reopened after closing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bay Tree closed back in October last year after the pandemic took its toll.

But now it's got a fresh lease of life after a complete refurbishment and families and couples looking for a more low-key night out can take a short trip outside York to Stillington, near Easingwold where they will find The Bay Tree.

Back in 2018 the pub was officially named Yorkshire's Pub of the Year at the White Rose awards

The win marked a huge coup for the couple Harri Scott and Ed Allen, who took on The Bay Tree as their first business venture in 2015, reopening after a major refurbishment.

Fast forward to 2022 and owner Simon Wade is back at the helm and says he thinks customers will like the 'quirky and eclectic' new look.

He said: "I have owned The Bay Tree for about 15 years and ran it myself for the first three.

"We have had several operators over the years and sadly the last couple had to give it up because of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have decided to take it on myself and run it with four full time members of staff as well as part-timers.

"We've got a brand new kitchen and the building's had a complete refurbishment.

"We have a fantastic south facing beer garden and I have new furniture ordered for that which is due to arrive by the end of May."

The management team includes general manager Emily Gaunt, assistant manager Harvey York and head chef Jamie Ferbrache.

"They have worked with me for the past two years at the Grantham Arms in Boroughbridge, which I also own and is my flagship," said Simon, who also owns The Fox and Hounds at Langthorpe.

There's an early bird menu at The Bay Tree everyday and a traditional Sunday lunch has always been a favourite.

Since reopening at the end of February, Simon says they have also started a takeaway sourdough pizza service serving the village and surrounding area which is proving popular with locals.

Food service is Wednesday-Saturday 5pm-9pm and on Sundays 12 noon - 8pm.

The bar is open until midnight Wednesday to Sunday and Simon hopes to be able to open on a lunchtime sometime in the near future.

To take advantage of the takeaway service call 01347 811394.